Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has postponed tour dates in June and revealed she has breast cancer, according to a statement posted on her official Facebook page Tuesday.
“Olivia Newton-John is reluctantly postponing her June U.S. and Canadian concert tour dates,” the statement said. “The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.”
Newton-John will “complete a short course of photon radiation therapy” along with natural wellness therapies, which were not specified.
“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” Newton-John said.
People reported that, according to a representative, Newton-John is “resting and going through treatment.”
Entertainment Tonight reported that the actress was diagnosed with breast cancer before in 1992. She underwent chemotherapy after initially trying alternative treatments like acupuncture and homeopathy.
Fans who bought tickets to the postponed dates can contact venues directly for refunds, according to the statement.
Rescheduled dates will be posted on Newton-John’s official site.
