Michael Phelps marks son’s first birthday with throwback photo

Michael Phelps has won an Olympic-record 23 gold medals in swimming, but nothing compared to the day he became a father.
Phelps marked the first birthday of his son Boomer on Friday with a throwback photo taken on the day the boy was born, Today reported.
Writing on Instagram, Phelps noted that Boomer’s birth was “the best thing” that ever happened to him.
It also gave him a crash course in fatherhood.
“Nobody can really prepare you for it, you're going through it and you're learning as you go," Phelps told Today Parents last month. "Watching (wife Nicole) as a parent, watching her as a mom, she's the best. She's always reading things and just trying to make sure that his life is the best that we can make it."
The family is planning an around-the-world theme for his birthday party, Today reported.
"It's wild to think that a year has passed," Phelps told Today. "Nicole and I will still look at each other like, 'We have a child! This is our child.' It's probably the best thing I've ever, ever been able to be a part of."
In case you’re wondering, Boomer is already learning how to swim.
Turning 1 tomorrow and some of his milestones include.... -On and off his cars, in and out of his wagon -Climbing on everything but also turning around to get down -Drinking from his own cup -Making a drum out of anything -Clapping when he hears an audience clap And so much more... Happy Early Birthday to the most special gift we could have ever asked for 💗 @boomerrphelps
