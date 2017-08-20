Photographed for the very first time!

Pop star Madonna shared a debut family portrait Friday that featured her and all six of her children.

The Material Girl posted the photo on Instagram following her 59th birthday party at a two-day, gypsy-themed celebration in Italy.

From top left Rocco, 17, David, 11, and Mercy James, 11, to the right of Madonna.

From bottom left, Lourdes, 20, kneeling along side 4-year-old twins Estere and Stella.

Madge captioned the picture “Birthday.”

The singer invited long-time friends from all over the world to join her for the celebration.

Madonna adopted Estere and Stella in February from Malawi, the same country where she adopted David and Mercy. In July, she opened the African nation’s first-ever pediatric surgery and intensive care center. She shares son, Rocco, with Guy Ritchie and daughter, Lourdes, with Carlos Leon.

