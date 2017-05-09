Madonna bares it all on Instagram in racy photo, then takes it down

Madonna certainly has never been shy in front of a camera.

On Saturday, the “Material Girl” gave fans a peek at her toned body when she shared two racy photos on Instagram.

In the first shot, she posed with a gold grill, and in the next, she was fully nude and posed laying down. She added the caption, “Gold” to the photos.





A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 6, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

Madonna actually didn’t release the fully nude photo, though, cropping out certain body parts, and has since taken it down.

The racy photos come just days after Madonna walked the famous steps on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 2, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

She posed in a camo-themed gown designed by Moschino and said she was “Really feeling” herself that night.

She even shared a hilarious snap of “American Horror Story” star Sarah Paulson fan-girling over her at the event and got up close-and-personal with Amy Schumer.

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 1, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

“Hahaahhahahhaahahha Love you Sarah!” Madonna wrote.