London hackers claim to have royals’ plastic surgery photos, records

A London-based plastic surgery office was the latest victim of an alleged cyber hack and many patient files could be at risk.

A spokesperson for London Bridge Plastic Surgery confirmed to The Daily Beast that their files were hacked and that the office’s security “was breached and data has been stolen.”

“The group behind the attack is highly sophisticated and well known to international law enforcement agencies having targeted large U.S. medical providers and corporations over the past year,” the company continued.

“We are horrified that they have now targeted our patients.”

The statement continued, “Security and patient confidentiality has always been of the utmost importance to us. We are profoundly sorry for any distress this data breach may cause our patients and our teams are available around the clock to speak to anyone who has any concerns.”

The London Metropolitan Police are already investigating and IT workers are working to establish what data has been compromised. No arrests have been made.

A hacking group called The Dark Overlord claims that they are behind the attack. They teased the hack in a statement to the publication and seemed to allude that they have members of the royal family in the data breach.

“We have [terabytes] of this s**t. Databases, names, everything,” a representative said. “There are some royal families in here. The world has never seen a medical dump of a plastic surgeon to such degree.”

No private documents or photos have been released at this time.