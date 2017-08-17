LeToya Luckett engaged a year after divorce

Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett has a lot to celebrate.
A year after ending her marriage to relationship expert Rob Hill Sr., she is engaged to a new man she has quietly been dating.
Essence reported that, according to photos and videos posted on Instagram, the original member of Destiny’s Child became engaged to Dallas entrepreneur Tommicus Walker after throwing him a surprise birthday party.
Luckett confirmed the news on her own Instagram page early Thursday.
“I said , ‘Yes yeeeesssss’ on his Burfday!” she captioned the photo.
In August 2016, TMZ reported that the “In the Name of Love” singer quietly got a divorce after getting married in January “but split after just 2 months and change.”
Ebony reported that Luckett’s brother, Gavin Luckett, posted a video of the proposal on his Instagram page hours after Luckett confirmed the news.
From the video, it’s clear Luckett got a hefty-looking sparkler that she was happy to show off.
Congrats to the couple!
