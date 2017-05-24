Listen Live
Lance Armstrong engaged to longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen

Lance Armstrong engaged to longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen
Photo Credit: Suzanne Cordeiro
Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen pose on the red carpet at the Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala held at ACL Live on April 14.

Lance Armstrong engaged to longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen

By: Pam LeBlanc, American-Statesman Staff
Photo Credit: Suzanne Cordeiro

AUSTIN, Texas -  Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong is getting married to longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen.  

Armstrong, 45, popped the question Tuesday evening at Lake Austin. In a photo posted to Armstrong’s Instagram account, Hansen sits on his lap with a sparkling engagement ring on her finger while the sun sets in the background.

The photo was taken by Austin photojournalist Elizabeth Kruetz.

“She said ….. YES!!!!” Armstrong posted on Instagram.


She said..... YES!!!!

A post shared by Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) on

The couple met through charity work and started dating nine years ago. They have two children together – Max, 7, and Olivia, 6. Armstrong and Hansen spend summers in Aspen, Colorado, and the rest of the year in Austin, Texas, where their children attend school.  

There is no word yet on when or where the wedding will take place.  

Armstrong was previously married to Kristin Armstrong, with whom he had three children – Luke, 17, and twins Grace and Isabelle, 15. They divorced in 2003.

