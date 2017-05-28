Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart shows off new baby

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has posted photos of her new baby boy on Instragram.

>> Read more trending news

The photos feature her husband Matthew Gilmour, daughter Chloe, 2, and newborn son James.

A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on May 19, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

“These people are my whole world,” Smart wrote in a caption of a family portrait. “Whenever I look at them I realize how fortunate I am. I hope I never forget what a blessing a safe, healthy, happy family is.”

Earlier this month, the proud parents took baby James to get a “special blessing.”

“The sunshine made today the perfect day for an adventure with great Granny and Grandpa, and great uncle Neville!” she wrote in a photo caption of the family visiting with Gilmour’s parents in Scotland, where he’s from.

A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on May 26, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Another photo shows Chloe and James snuggling.

“Nothing better then seeing my two babies love on each other!” Smart wrote.

A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on May 11, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Smart was kidnapped from her bedroom in her home in Salt Lake City in 2002 when she was 14 by a homeless man, who her father had employed as a handy man, and his wife. She was rescued nine months later by police just 18 miles from the family home.

Suspect, Brian David Mitchell, and his wife, Wanda Ileen Barzee, were eventually convicted in the Smart kidnapping and assault case.