Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly expecting a boy

It’s a boy for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, according to one report.

Multiple sources told Us Weekly the couple are expecting a baby boy.

In September, news of Kardashian’s pregnancy made headlines and now that she is expecting, she is continuing to maintain a healthy lifestyle, according to the report.

An insider told the publication adding that she opts for “smaller meals throughout the day.” She is also keeping up her workouts but doing “more cardio” and “less intensive” workouts, the source said.

As for the couple, things are reportedly progressing nicely.

“Marriage is definitely in the cards,” the source said. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloé doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

Khloe isn’t the only Kardashian who is expecting. Her younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner, is also rumored to be expecting a girl and sister Kim Kardashian West confirmed she is expecting a third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate.

