Listen Live
clear-night
58°
H 77
L 52

!
Traffic
RED ALERT::

WB Highway 11 closed at Harvard due to man on sign

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
58°
Sunny
H 77° L 52°
  • clear-night
    58°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 77° L 52°
  • clear-day
    77°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 77° L 52°
  • clear-night
    71°
    Evening
    Clear. H 82° L 41°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Celebrity News
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly expecting a boy
Close

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly expecting a boy

What You Need To Know About Khloé Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly expecting a boy

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

It’s a boy for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, according to one report. 

Multiple sources told Us Weekly the couple are expecting a baby boy.

In September, news of Kardashian’s pregnancy made headlines and now that she is expecting, she is continuing to maintain a healthy lifestyle, according to the report.

>> Read more trending news

An insider told the publication adding that she opts for “smaller meals throughout the day.” She is also keeping up her workouts but doing “more cardio” and “less intensive” workouts, the source said.

As for the couple, things are reportedly progressing nicely.

“Marriage is definitely in the cards,” the source said. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloé doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

Khloe isn’t the only Kardashian who is expecting. Her younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner, is also rumored to be expecting a girl and sister Kim Kardashian West confirmed she is expecting a third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/Getty Images
A report from Us Weekly says Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby boy.
Close

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly expecting a boy

Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/Getty Images
A report from Us Weekly says Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby boy.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • KRMG goes in-depth on Oklahoma’s opioid crisis
    KRMG goes in-depth on Oklahoma’s opioid crisis
    In the last three years, roughly 3,000 Oklahomans have died from opioid overdose, according to state Attorney General Mike Hunter. U.S. Senator James Lankford, during his recent town hall meeting in Tulsa, dwelt at length on the opioid crisis in our state, which he pointed out is more severe than in any of the surrounding states. And Oklahoma has joined several other states in filing lawsuits against large pharmaceutical companies, alleging that they used deceptive marketing practices to get doctors to prescribe the drugs. It’s a huge problem nationally, and even more acute in Oklahoma. Thursday morning at 8:00 a.m. (Central), KRMG will air a special in-depth hour on the opioid crisis. AG Hunter and Sen. Lankford will be among the guests joining Dan Potter, Rick Couri, and the rest of the KRMG Morning News team to explore the roots of the crisis, and potential solutions. If you miss the broadcast, you’ll be able to find it on the KRMG.com website, or on the free KRMG app, after it airs.
  • Feds give green light to testimony by FBI informant in Russia-uranium probe
    Feds give green light to testimony by FBI informant in Russia-uranium probe
    The Justice Department told Congress on Wednesday that lawmakers can interview an FBI informant who brought information to investigators during the Obama Administration about possible wrongdoing involving the sale of a company that owned U.S. uranium reserves to Russia’s nuclear authority. Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said the unnamed informant can now give “any information or documents he has concerning alleged corruption or bribery involving transactions in the uranium market, including but not limited to anything related to Vadim Mikerin, Rosatom, Tenex, Uranium One, or the Clinton Foundation.” Let’s get the truth,” tweeted Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who will help lead the investigation of the matter in the House Oversight Committee. The decision by the Trump Administration came a day after GOP leaders on a pair of House committees announced plans to probe the circumstances surrounding the approval of the sale of Uranium One to the Russian nuclear authority, Rosatom, as Republicans raised questions about ties to the Clintons and the Clinton Foundation. Confidential informant will testify. Let’s get the truth. Game on! #UraniumOne — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) October 26, 2017 “According to the news reports, the informant has information regarding payments made by Russian executives to a U.S. entity that supported President Bill Clinton’s foundation,” said Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA), who not only pressed the Trump Administration for information on the matter, but this week suggested a bigger move – the appointment of a special counsel to probe the issue. Whoever in DOJ is capable w authority to appoint a special counsel shld do so to investigate Uranium One 'whoever' means if u aren't recused — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 25, 2017 Last week, President Donald Trump had complained loudly about the lack of attention to the Uranium One sale, which had garnered press attention several years ago, but no hearings in the GOP-controlled Congress. On Wednesday, he compared it to a historic American political scandal. “I think the uranium sale to Russia and the way it was done, so underhanded, with tremendous amounts of money being passed — I actually think that’s Watergate, modern age,” the President told reporters at the White House. Democrats said it was all politics. “Apparently, if President Trump says ‘jump,’ House Republicans say ‘how high’?” said Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), as Democrats expressed their disapproval of a pair of new GOP investigations that are focused on Hillary and Bill Clinton and the Clinton Foundation.
  • ‘Amazon Key’ lets couriers into your house
    ‘Amazon Key’ lets couriers into your house
    Would you trust Amazon enough to give them a key to your HOUSE? Engadget reports the online retailer is launching an Alexa service called Amazon Key. For $250, Prime members can get a smart lock and a connected security Amazon Cloud Cam camera installed. When a courier shows up with your package from Amazon, they scan the barcode which activates the camera and checks that you gave your permission to enter. The smart lock unlocks the door, the courier drops off the package, and then locks the door again. You even get a video of the drop-off to make sure everything is on the 'up and up.” You can also use Amazon Key to give other people you trust access to your house. By the way, KRMG is on Alexa too. ﻿You can read more about the story from Engadget here.﻿
  • Police warn of 'HITMAN' text scam
    Police warn of 'HITMAN' text scam
    A text message scam known as 'HITMAN' has been affecting .  Whitehall police put out a warning after someone reported receiving a text message from an unknown sender claiming he was hired to kill her but wished to spare her life.>> Read more trending news  Replying to the text message will let scammers know they've reached a live person, according to police. They will then start sending the victim personal information, such as children's names or work addresses, in hopes of receiving money from them. Police say that all of that information is easily accessed through the internet and does not add to the threat. If you receive one of these text messages, police say the best thing to do is ignore it. You can also file a complaint with FBI-Internet Crime Complaint Center.
  • State budget plan fails in Oklahoma House
    State budget plan fails in Oklahoma House
    Lawmakers are back at square one after a Republican-backed plan to fix the state budget failed Wednesday. The bill faced bipartisan opposition, especially from Democrats who insisted on an increase in the production tax on oil and natural gas. The proposal would have increase taxes on cigarettes, fuel and alcohol to help patch the budget and pay for teacher raises. State lawmakers have been in s special session since September 25 to try and figure out what to do about a $215 million hole.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.