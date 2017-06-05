Comic Kathy Griffin’s upcoming tour dates have been scrapped amid outrage over a gruesome photo she posted on social media last week. Griffin quickly deleted the now infamous picture of herself holding what looked like the bloodied, severed head of President Donald Trump.

Griffin’s web site appeared temporarily inoperable immediately after the controversy began; it was unclear whether it had been taken offline or was perhaps overwhelmed by a sudden surge of interest. A cached version at the time indicated her next performance had been planned for June 16 at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Grass Valley, Calif. The venue’s site noted, “Mature Content: May not be suitable for younger audiences.”

An updated message on the site now says the appearance has been canceled.

A venue in New Mexico posted a similar message via its Facebook page:

Griffin’s now operational site, which previously listed a slew of upcoming dates, now says simply, “No dates currently scheduled. Please check back for new tour date announcements.”

CNN also parted ways with Griffin, who had been part of their New Year’s Eve coverage in the past. A statement posted by the network’s public relations department read, “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program.”

Griffin posted a somber video shortly after the uproar over the photo started, saying, “I sincerely apologize. I’m a comic. I crossed the line ... I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it.”

