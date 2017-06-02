During a Friday morning press conference in Los Angeles, comedian Kathy Griffin stood in front of reporters to discuss backlash against a photograph she posted on social media earlier in the week.

Griffin posed with a bloody dummy head that looked like President Donald Trump. In the ensuing days, members of the first family chastised Griffin for the photo, and she has been fired from multiple job opportunities.

Kathy Griffin says Pres. Trump and the First Family is “personally trying to ruin my life forever…you guys know him, he’s never gonna stop” pic.twitter.com/9fPesESCBp — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2017

Throughout the press conference, Griffin alternated between crying and dishing insults as she expressed that what was happening to her was absurd.

Kathy Griffin gets emotional when talking about photo: "I've had everybody turn on me and I just want to make people laugh...I screwed up." pic.twitter.com/2GKLX2sV36 — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2017

She said she believes that her photo was clear satire and that it was improper for the president and his surrogates to mobilize public opinion against her.

Close Kathy Griffin says she was bullied by Trump family, claims Trump is ‘personally trying to ruin’ her life

“I’m going to make fun of the president. ... I’m not going to threaten him. I have no desire to harm him,” Griffin said.

Earlier in the week, Trump commented on the photo on his Twitter feed.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” he wrote.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Griffin admitted that the photo was a mistake.

“I make mistakes; if you don’t stand up, you get run over. What’s happening to me has never happened in this great country,” she said. “A sitting president of the U.S. ... is personally trying to ruin my life forever.”

Griffin also explained that she believed she was a clear target of a sexist culture.

“This wouldn’t be happening to a guy. This is a woman thing. ... People who sign my checks are white guys,” the comedian said.

Throughout her apology, Griffin delivered several jabs aimed at Trump. She reminded the assembled reporters that her job is to be a comedian, and whether it be the Kardashians or Trump in the news, she was going to comment on them.

“It’s a good time to be a comedian ... It’s scary to be a citizen ... But it’s a good time to be a comedian,” Griffin said.

After her removal from an annual job at CNN hosting their New Year’s Eve special, and the cancellation of several of her comedy shows, Griffin expressed that President Trump had accomplished what he wanted to.

Kathy Griffin gets emotional over fallout from photo: “I don’t think I will have a career after this. I’m going to be honest, he broke me.” pic.twitter.com/upzPbAJHFD — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2017

“I don’t think I’ll have a career after this,” she said. “I’m going to be honest. He broke me.”

Griffin also called the president a “fool” and said that she believes attention on her photo is a distraction from more important government issues.