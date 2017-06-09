Jerry Seinfeld explains why he dodged Kesha’s attempt at a hug

Jerry Seinfeld is explaining his awkward, hug-less encounter with Kesha, which was caught on camera earlier this week.
Seinfeld, who was being interviewed on camera when she interrupted his interview, says that he didn’t know who she was at first, according to Extra.
“I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star. ... I don’t know everyone,” Seinfeld told Extra. “I don't hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello.”
Despite the awkward on-camera interaction, Seinfeld said that he and Kesha were able to laugh about the encounter during an off-camera conversation. But he also told Extra that Kesha still didn’t get that hug that she wanted.
