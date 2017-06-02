Jennifer Garner is snapping back at People after the magazine published a cover and magazine article detailing Garner’s “life after heartbreak.”

The 45-year-old actress said she did not participate in or authorize the article.

Why Jennifer Garner is finding it difficult to move on from 'love of her life' and father of her 3 kids, Ben Affleck https://t.co/FkxiIn5xSd pic.twitter.com/ioqM3NPNps — People Magazine (@people) May 31, 2017

Garner wrote on Facebook that she didn’t pose for the article and that she wanted to “set the record straight” because it affects her and her family.

Garner also shot down rumors that she is pregnant, noting that she has three children and her family is “complete.”

Quoting an unnamed source, People wrote in its June edition that Garner is “doing OK” and ready to move on, heal and rebuild after her 2015 split from Ben Affleck after 10 years of marriage.