Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
65°
H 82
L 57

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
65°
Overcast
H 82° L 57°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    65°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 82° L 57°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 82° L 57°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 82° L 57°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Celebrity News
Gal Gadot, Lynda Carter meet at ‘Wonder Woman’ premiere
Close

Gal Gadot, Lynda Carter meet at ‘Wonder Woman’ premiere

Gal Gadot, Lynda Carter meet at ‘Wonder Woman’ premiere
Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Actors Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter embrace at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" at the Pantages Theatre on Thursday.

Gal Gadot, Lynda Carter meet at ‘Wonder Woman’ premiere

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Two are more wonderful than one.

Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter met, embraced and posed for photographs at Thursday’s premiere of “Wonder Woman” in Hollywood, ETOnline reported.

>> Read more trending news

Carter, 65, made the Wonder Woman character famous during its television series run from 1975 to 1979. Gadot is starring in the movie version, which debuts nationally on June 2. The two women reunited at the Pantages Theatre, along with the film’s director, Patty Jenkins.

"I am the bearer of the torch and now I'm passing it forward to Gal and to Patty," Carter told ET. "I spoke with Patty early on and I couldn't wait to meet Gal. The three of us share some sisterhood by living and breathing this character."

"I just love her very much so," Gadot told ET. "She is such a special women and a unique person and it's always great to see her, especially tonight where she's going to see the movie for the first time. And my heart is going crazy."

Carter admitted she was nervous before watching the film.

"I can't breathe. I am so excited," she said. "I really want you all to embrace this. This is another way to look at her. It doesn't mean to abandon me or abandon the way that I had her, the way that I played her. This is just another way to look at Wonder Woman.”

I'm in LA, so excited to be attending the premiere of the new Wonder Woman movie, directed by my friend, Patty Jenkins,...

Posted by Lynda Carter on Thursday, May 25, 2017

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Holiday weekend to end with sunny skies
    Holiday weekend to end with sunny skies
    The holiday weekend may have started with storms, but the sun is getting ready to make a comeback.   We still have two more days left in the holiday weekend and the forecast is improving. For Sunday, it will be cooler, sunny and the high should be around 80 degrees. National Weather Service says Monday will be even better. “Should be dry,” NWS said.  “The low for Monday morning should be in the mid to upper 50s.  The high for Monday afternoon will be in the upper 80s.” Following sunrise Sunday morning, there isn't any more rain in the forecast until Wednesday.
  • Multiple agencies investigate possible murder-suicide
    Multiple agencies investigate possible murder-suicide
    It was a gruesome discovery in Bartlesville on Saturday.   Police and OSBI are investigating what is believed to be a murder-suicide. The incident happened in the area of 1400 SW Maple. Officials report two people, thought to be husband and wife, were found deceased. So far, no names have been released. KRMG will update the story when more information comes into the newsroom.
  • Weather postpones Rocklahoma performances
    Weather postpones Rocklahoma performances
    Organizers of Rocklahoma decided to delay part of the concert shortly before 6:30pm Saturday night. At around 10:15pm, a Facebook post said, “We regretfully must cancel the remainder of the performances scheduled for tonight.” Most of northeast Oklahoma is under a Tornado Watch until 12am. Tune to NEWS102.3 and AM740 KRMG for the latest on the severe weather threat.
  • Severe storms move into Green Country
    Severe storms move into Green Country
    Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Tulsa say this is the most unstable air in the Tulsa area so far this storm season. A Tornado Watch is issued for most of northeast Oklahoma, including Tulsa County until 12am. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Mayes, Wagoner and Okmulgee counties until 10:30pm. Organizers of Rocklahoma, in Pryor, delayed part of the show Saturday night shortly before 6:30pm. There is some good news. The National Weather Service is projecting sunny skies for Sunday.  Tune to NEWS102.3 and AM740 KRMG for the latest on the severe weather threat. You can also download the KRMG app and set up the weather alerts for your area.
  • Pilot dies in small aircraft crash
    Pilot dies in small aircraft crash
    A 43-year-old pilot is dead, following a small aircraft crash Friday night in Leflore County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 7:42 p.m., near Arkoma. “A witness who observed the aircraft for approximately 20 to 25 minutes, advised the aircraft began flying in steep banked spiral, entered a fast downward spiral and collided with the ground, resulting in a small explosion,” OHP said.   Richard Biggerstaff was pronounced dead at the scene.  There were no passengers on the aircraft.   A cause for the crash is still under investigation.  
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.