Celebrity News
Free food offer taken by Liam Neeson
Free food offer taken by Liam Neeson

Free food offer taken by Liam Neeson
Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic
Actor Liam Neeson

Free food offer taken by Liam Neeson

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

I will look for you. I will find you. And I will take you up on that offer for a free sandwich.

A sandwich shop in British Columbia found a way to lure actor Liam Neeson to its restaurant in New Westminster, CBC News reported.

Neeson, the star of the 2008 movie “Taken,” was in British Columbia to film “Hard Powder.” Alex Johrden, spokesman for Big Star Sandwich Co., told CNBC that shop employees heard about the filming and put a sign outside the restaurant on Tuesday.

The sign read “Liam Neeson eats here for free,” and hours later the actor showed up at the restaurant and, using his gruff voice, said, “Where’s my sandwich?” Johrden told CNBC.

Johrden said Neeson posed for photographs but did not eat at the restaurant.

In “Hard Powder,” Neeson plays an honest snowplow driver whose son is murdered by a local drug kingpin. 

When you hear #LiamNeeson is filming in #downtownnewwest

A post shared by Big Star Sandwich Co. (@bigstarsandwich) on

WORLDSTAAAAAAAAARRRRR!!! #Madeit #AlwaysHearty #SandwichLife

A post shared by Big Star Sandwich Co. (@bigstarsandwich) on

  Two people arrested in connection with Tulsa homicide
    Two people arrested in connection with Tulsa homicide
    We now know the names of the two suspects arrested on Saturday  in connection with a homicide outside the Las Americas Friday night. The fatal shooting happened around 8:05 p.m., near East Admiral and North Lewis. Tulsa police tell us Donnie Johnson and Markell Woodward were quickly taken into custody thanks to witnesses coming forward. “Police received immediate assistance from the public on identifying the Dodge Dart,” police said.  “The Dodge Dart was occupied by two males when the shooting occurred.” Investigators believe the suspects and the 19-year-old victim were involved in a marijuana transaction before the fatal shooting occurred. Johnson and Woodward have both been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  
  Father comes home to alleged nightmare in Tulsa
    Father comes home to alleged nightmare in Tulsa
    An 18-year-old was arrested Friday night, after a father returned home to find him allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter. The incident happened at a residence on West 8th Street.   The two had been dating for a year.   Tulsa police say when the victim said “no” to having sex, Timothy Jester reportedly didn't listen.  The victim told officers she tried to leave the room, but Jester followed her and that’s when he reportedly forced himself on the girl. A short time later, the father returned home and found Jester on his daughter. “The defendant stated to (the father), ‘Oh my God, I raped her,’” police said.  “’I’m so sorry.’” While in route to be questioned, Jester was chatty. “The defendant made statements that he was going to go to prison and ‘maybe I’ve learned my lesson this time.’” He has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a count of first-degree rape of a minor. [Information from arrest and booking report]
  What's next for Republicans in Congress on health care reform
    What’s next for Republicans in Congress on health care reform
    Now that the U.S. House has approved a health care bill and sent it on to the Senate for further action, it’s not clear how swiftly GOP Senators will be able to move on that measure, or what type of different policy prescriptions might be part of plan that could be voted on in coming months by the full Senate. Here’s a look from Capitol Hill: 1. What kind of plan will GOP Senators develop? It wasn’t clear that the House would actually pass anything, so development of a Senate GOP health plan has not been on the front burner of late. Two main committees will be in play, the Finance Committee chaired by Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah, and the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions panel chaired by Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee. Minutes after the House vote on Thursday, Alexander went to the Senate floor and set out four goals for any health bill: 1) help those who are in counties where there are few or zero insurance options in the Obamacare exchanges; 2) lower premium rates; 3) give states more flexibility on Medicaid; and 4) ensure that people with pre-existing conditions have health coverage. Republicans have set up a working group to try to formulate a plan – 13 Senators out of 52 Republicans – that’s one of every four. 13 Senators in health working group so far:Alexander Lee CottonGardnerPortmanCruzToomeyEnzi HatchMcConnellCornynThuneBarrasso — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) May 5, 2017 2. Will Democrats play any role in forging a bill? This is an important question to be asked and answered. Think of it this way, if Republicans are so divided that they cannot pass a health care bill, then the GOP plan would run aground. (Some Democrats might prefer that type of outcome.) So far, Senate Democrats indicate that the GOP has not reached out to ask for cooperation on writing a bill. But what happens if the GOP can’t get to 50 votes in the Senate on a plan of their own? Should Democrats agree to make some changes in the Obama health law, which is clearly not operating on all cylinders right now? Some Democratic strategists are sending their own message: Senate Democrats must find a way to minimize the estimated tens of millions of Americans who will lose their health care #AHCA — Doug Schoen (@DouglasESchoen) May 5, 2017 3. The Senate rules will play an important role. The rules on the ‘budget reconciliation’ process are a bit more tricky for the GOP in the Senate, than in the House. Remember, only a small portion of the Obama health law was approved under reconciliation, where no Senate filibuster is allowed. If you want to really rip out the roots of that law, you would need 60 votes in the Senate to do that, and Republicans don’t have that kind of support. It’s important to note that not everything in the House bill is expected to pass parliamentary muster in the Senate, as there are questions about some of the changes dealing with pre-existing conditions, essential health benefits and more. The rulings of the Senate Parliamentarian will be very important here. GOP House health bill could violate Senate rules with pre-existing condition cut. This is a budget measure. https://t.co/SKjwx54mAo — Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) May 4, 2017 4. There will be pressure from President Trump for action. For months, Senators wondered if the House would produce any bill, raising the possibility that health care overhaul would go nowhere. But now, as the headline accurately said in the Washington Post, the Senate has the hot potato when it comes to health care, as now there will be some pressure brought to bear on Republicans in the Senate to produce their own plan. “It’s time to fix this broken system!” President Trump tweeted on Friday. Even if you don’t like what the House approved, Mr. Trump can certainly use the bully pulpit to press Senators into action as well. “We’re going to get this passed through the Senate,” the President declared on Thursday from the White House Rose Garden. Stay tuned. Big win in the House – very exciting! But when everything comes together with the inclusion of Phase 2, we will have truly great healthcare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2017 5. The Congressional Budget Office will weigh in soon. While the House was able to vote on a health care overhaul bill without a final review from the CBO, the rules in the Senate are more restrictive – that would not be allowed. Sometime in the next two weeks, it’s expected that the CBO will issue a report on the final version of the House health bill, which should indicate that the expected savings are lower, maybe below $100 billion over ten years. “CBO will also almost certainly show that the House GOP bill spends more than the previous version,” said Larry Levitt, a top official with the Kaiser Family Foundation. What the CBO states could have a big impact on the type of changes that Senate Republicans might have to consider. Don't be surprised if CBO slightly lowers its estimate that 24 million people will lose health insurance under the House GOP bill. — Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) May 5, 2017 House members are back in their districts this coming week – we’ll see how many of them hold town hall meetings with voters – and what the reaction is to the GOP health plan.
  Tulsa has first GoFundMe fraud arrest
    Tulsa has first GoFundMe fraud arrest
    Tulsa police made their first arrest for GoFundMe fraud this week. KRMG's told Tonya Gordon started a GoFundMe page for Ron David, who suffered a heart attack in December and had quadruple bypass surgery. Unfortunately, David tells us he hasn’t seen a dime of the nearly $2,000 that was raised. “Later we found out that money was gone before I woke up from a coma,” David said.  There is some good news for David.   The company released a statement reading in part:  “It’s important to remember that misuse is extremely rare on our platform. Campaigns with misuse make up less than one tenth of one percent of all campaigns. With that said, there are unfortunate and rare instances where people create campaigns with the intention to take advantage of others’ generosity. In this case, we’ll ensure Mr. David receives the money raised on his behalf.” - Spokesman Bobby Whithorne Gordon has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  
  19-year-old fatally shot in Tulsa
    19-year-old fatally shot in Tulsa
    Tulsa detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night near East Admiral and North Lewis. The incident happened around 8:05 p.m. So far, a motive for the shooting hasn’t been released.  Investigators have reported a 19-year-old victim was shot multiple times. “You can almost guarantee that this thing won’t be a who done it,” police said.  “There may be a reason for what happened.  The sooner you give that reason to us, the quicker we can start working.” So far, a description of the suspect hasn't been released. Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
