Faith Hill, Tim McGraw show off Bahamas beach house

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have opened up their vacation home on their own private island in the Bahamas, and your jaw is guaranteed to hit the floor.

>> Read more trending news

The couple created a dream world on the island, which is accessible only by plane. The process took a lot longer than they thought. They first bought the island in 2003 and only moved into their stunning home less than a year ago.

So, what was the holdup?

“We were a little bit naive, possibly,” Faith told Architectural Digest.

She continued: “We set out to build a house. We had no idea we had to build everything else. We basically had to build a little town.”

When they first bought the island, there was no electricity or running water, according to Architectural Digest. They had to build all that infrastructure, as well as housing for the construction workers and current caretakers on the island.

“You don’t quite put all that together at first,” Tim said.

In the decade it took to build their amazing home, Tim and Faith and their three girls all lived in a pair of seaside yurts, or portable round tents, when visiting the island.

“The kids loved it,” Tim told Architectural Digest.

As for the current home, Tim and Faith partnered with Nashville-based architects and designers to create a unique getaway. Everything about the house is designed to bring the stunning environment of the island indoors.

“We’ve been all over the world, and we really wanted to create a special place we couldn’t find anywhere else,” Faith said. “We wanted to feel connected to the outside. When the breeze comes through the room, it’s just life-changing. It really is! It’s something for the soul.”

Tim and Faith will surely enjoy their island paradise after putting in a year on tour together.

Read more at Architectural Digest and check out dates for their “Soul 2 Soul World Tour” here.