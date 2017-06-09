Diane Keaton honored with AFI Life Achievement Award

Diane Keaton was delighted as old friends and new stars turned out Thursday night as the longtime actress received the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award.

The ceremony for the 45th annual ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Variety reported. Keaton, 71, won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her performance in “Annie Hall,” and also won a Golden Globe for “Something’s Gotta Give.”

Woody Allen, who starred with Keaton in eight movies including “Annie Hall,” “Manhattan” and “Love and Death,” made a rare appearance in Los Angeles to present Keaton with her trophy.

“Diane Keaton and I go back a long way,” Allen said. He roasted her looks, style and men who, he said, were the “most charismatic men in Hollywood and they always dumped her.”

Allen’s fun jabs were only the beginning, as comedians Martin Short and Steve Martin helped out in the roast.

Martin recalled some of the advice Keaton gave him, Variety reported: “Being nice doesn’t cost you anything whereas giving to charity does.”

Jane Fonda said she wore a white suit to honor Keaton. “[White] is not just the color of Donald Trump’s cabinet,” Fonda said in one of the night’s few political comments.

Al Pacino recalled working with Keaton in the three “Godfather” movies. He said she told him, “Whatever you do, don’t say you’re an artist.” Then he told Keaton in an emotional voice, “You’re an artist, you’re a great artist.”

Keaton threw away her prepared speech saying it was all too much, Variety reported. “Tonight is astonishing. I am not going to give a speech,” she said.

Instead, she sang “Seems Like Old Times,” a throwback to her “Annie Hall” performance.