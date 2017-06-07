Cher confirms musical about her life coming to Broadway

It looks as if “The Cher Show,” or whatever the final title becomes, is heading to Broadway.

On Tuesday, Cher tweeted that the production will be ready for the main stage in 2018.

>> Read more trending news

The musical will be based on the life of the inimitable singer/actress. The book will be written by Tony Award-winner Rick Elice (“Jersey Boys,” “Peter and the Starcatcher”) with “Pitch Perfect”’s Jason Moore directing and Flody Suarez and “Hamilton”’s Jeffrey Seller producing.

Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will 🐝 performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS,DANCERS,SINGERS‼️

IT'll 🐝ON BROADWAY 2018 — Cher (@cher) June 7, 2017

In November, a casting notice noted several details of the musical’s plot, which includes three incarnations of Cher: “Babe,” the teenager who falls for Sonny Bono; “Lady,” the successful music star; and “Star,” the “lady we know today.”

Other characters expected to appear in the musical include Sonny Bono, Bob Mackie, David Geffen, Rob Camilletti and Gregg Allman.

>> Related: Gregg Allman buried in Macon, Cher, Dickey Betts among those mourning Southern rock icon

Cher made the trip to Macon last weekend to attend the funeral of Allman, her husband (briefly, but beloved) in the mid-‘70s and father to their son, Elijah Blue.

According to Playbill, the show will include Cher hits like “I Got You Babe,” “Take Me Home,” “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Believe” and many others. Tony winner Daryl Waters is the musical supervisor.

There is no official timeline for the production.