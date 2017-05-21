Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
70°
H 74
L 51

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
70°
Clear
H 74° L 51°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    70°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 74° L 51°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 74° L 51°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    53°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 77° L 56°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Celebrity News
‘Cash me outside’ teen reportedly planning national tour, taking show on the road  
Close

‘Cash me outside’ teen reportedly planning national tour, taking show on the road  

‘Cash me outside’ teen reportedly planning national tour, taking show on the road  
Photo Credit: Damon Higgins, Palm Beach Post
A Florida teen, known as the ‘cash me outside’ girl, is reportedly planning a national tour. Sources tell TMZ a Danielle Bregoli stage show might include the teen lip syncing to her favorite rap songs and interacting with the audience.

‘Cash me outside’ teen reportedly planning national tour, taking show on the road  

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Damon Higgins, Palm Beach Post

The Florida teenager known as the “cash me outside” girl is reportedly planning a national tour.

>> Read more trending news

Danielle Bregoli, 14, rose to fame after an appearance on the “Dr. Phil”show, during which she told an audience member to “cash me ousside, how bow dah?”

Now TMZ is reporting Bregoli is planning a road show and already has two “big city venues locked down.” 

The celebrity entertainment website is citing sources close to the teenager in describing what a “cash me outside” stage show might look like.

>>Related: ‘Cashme ousside’ girl’s mother breaks silence on custody fight

The teen is planning to lip sync to her favorite rap songs, take questions from the audience and invite audience members on stage to joke around, according to TMZ.

Bregoli, who could reportedly make up to $50,000 a show, is still reportedly in the final stages of contract negotiations. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Rare weekend session yields no results
    Rare weekend session yields no results
    It has been a long weekend for Oklahoma legislatures.   However, a rare weekend session doesn't seem to be helping them find ways to close a nearly $880 million budget hole. KRMG's told one sticking point during negotiations was a proposal by Democrats.  They want to increase the gross production tax on oil and natural gas wells. The oil and natural gas industry and some Republican leaders don’t like that plan.  They state too much of a tax increase could prompt companies to drill in other states. For reference, lawmakers must pass revenue-raising measures by Sunday.  If not, a special session needs to be called to complete work on the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
  • Warren Theatre in Broken Arrow gets new owner
    Warren Theatre in Broken Arrow gets new owner
    The Broken Arrow Warren Theatre is getting sold. Owner Bill Warren announced the chain's other six locations will also be sold to Regal Entertainment Group.  There is another Warren Theatre in Oklahoma, located in Moore.   For reference, Promenade Palace 12 in Tulsa is also owned by Regal Entertainment. So far, details regarding the sale have not been released.  KRMG will update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.  
  • Man fatally shot at Tulsa apartment
    Man fatally shot at Tulsa apartment
    A man is dead and another is in custody, following a homicide in Tulsa Saturday night. The fatal shooting happened at the Mohawk Manor Apartments, near East 36th Street North and Lewis. So far, the circumstances behind the shooting have not been released.  However, police did  say it didn't take very long to find the suspect. “Gang units spotted somebody running to the east,” police said.  “Confirmed by a witness, that was our suspect.” As of early Sunday morning, no names have been released.  
  • From an old newspaper column, echoes of current political arguments
    From an old newspaper column, echoes of current political arguments
    In recent weeks, I’ve been compiling a list of frequent arguments that are being made to me on social media about the troubles of the current administration, thinking I would put together a blog about the daily reaction of President Donald Trump’s supporters, as backers of both parties do battle over the Trump Presidency. And then an old column from Art Buchwald surfaced, with threads that were almost identical to today. As a kid, I always enjoyed reading Buchwald columns; not only did they involve politics, but the way that Buchwald used humor to jab at those in charge was often enlightening. On Twitter in the past few days, someone pulled up a Watergate-era column from Buchwald, which talked about the response of supporters of President Richard Nixon to the difficult situation facing the White House at the time. “As a public service, I am printing instant responses for loyal Nixonites when they are attacked a party,” Buchwald wrote. “Please cut it out and carry it in your pocket,” he added. Thank you, Art Buchwald. pic.twitter.com/9mdX1ffdcr — Christine Leath (@ChristineLeath) May 20, 2017 In this column from Buchwald, there are a variety of echoes of some of the current arguments that I see in response to current events of the day. “Everyone does it,” Buchwald leads off with. That’s still accurate today. The fourth item – “The press is blowing the whole thing up” – certainly is a reminder of how many people on the Republican side feel today about the news media, and their relationship to President Trump. It wasn’t much different back in the Nixon years. “The Democrats are sore because they lost the election” – the 2017 version from my social media comments is that Democrats are “butt hurt.” “What about Chappaquiddick?” was listed several times, by Buchwald in this over forty year old column. That reminds me of what I see almost daily from listeners and readers – ‘What about Hillary?’ or ‘What about Obama?’ doing certain things – those are frequent responses, along with a verbal back of the hand for the press corps. “I am sick and tired of hearing about Watergate and so is everybody else,” was one Buchwald item from his old column. This past week, I had a number of people tell me that they would no longer read my materials and follow me on Twitter or Facebook, aggravated by stories about the Russia investigation, and possible troubles for the Trump Administration. “Damn Jamie, you sound as bad as CNN now,” one person wrote me last night. “Yeah, why are the media repeating one fake story with unknown sources with partial facts and assumed lies so much?” another said to me on Facebook. This old Buchwald column and the ready comparisons to today is not to say that Trump equals Nixon. Instead Buchwald’s column is a simply a reminder that not much is new in Political America when it comes to how the arguments are made in the public square.
  • Female juvenile shot in Tulsa
    Female juvenile shot in Tulsa
    A juvenile female is said to have non-life threatening injuries, after getting shot Friday in Tulsa. The shooting happened around 3:53 p.m., near Pine and Peoria. Police tell us the victim was with her cousin and they were speaking to an unidentified male.   “The male demanded the driver's wallet and produced a pistol,” police said.  “The driver drove the vehicle away. As she was doing so, the suspect fired multiple rounds at and into the vehicle.” Police report the juvenile was hit at least once.  She was transported to a nearby hospital.   The suspect is said to be “a black male, early 20's, height 511, weight 180, with long black hair. He was wearing black and blue hoodie and blue jeans.” Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.  
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.