“Blackish” star Yara Shadidi is attending Harvard University after she takes a gap year.

The Huffington Post reported that on Tuesday the actress shared a photo on Instagram of her in a crimson Harvard hoodie.

>> Read more trending news

In March, it was reported that former first lady Michelle Obama wrote a recommendation letter for Shadidi, likely to go with her Harvard application, as the former first lady is a graduate of Harvard Law School.

Obama’s oldest daughter, Malia, will also be attending the Cambridge, Massachusetts, university after she takes a gap year.

Shadidi has previously said she intends to double major in sociology and African-American studies.