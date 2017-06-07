Listen Live
Celebrity News
‘Blackish’ actress Yara Shahidi announces she's attending Harvard University
Close

Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz
Actress Yara Shahidi announced on Instagram that she is attending Harvard University. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Fossil)

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz

“Blackish” star Yara Shadidi is attending Harvard University after she takes a gap year.

The Huffington Post reported that on Tuesday the actress shared a photo on Instagram of her in a crimson Harvard hoodie.

Read more trending news

In March, it was reported that former first lady Michelle Obama wrote a recommendation letter for Shadidi, likely to go with her Harvard application, as the former first lady is a graduate of Harvard Law School.

Obama’s oldest daughter, Malia, will also be attending the Cambridge, Massachusetts, university after she takes a gap year.

Shadidi has previously said she intends to double major in sociology and African-American studies.

  • Southwest has some cheap flights if you hurry
    Southwest has some cheap flights if you hurry
    We know lots of you out there are going to be traveling for summer vacation. So it might be worth it to check out a sale going on right now at Southwest Airlines. Look fast, because it ends Thursday night at midnight. Some fares are as low as $49 one-way, including one from Tulsa to Houston, or Dallas, or Saint Louis. There's also one to Denver for $86, Phoenix for $99, or Vegas for $129. You can find the list of all of Southwest’s sale fares here.
  • Newborn abandoned in shopping cart at grocery store
    Newborn abandoned in shopping cart at grocery store
    A newborn was found abandoned Sunday night in a grocery store parking lot in Arizona, police said. The baby, who authorities believe was born 1 to 3 hours before she was found, was tucked in a backpack, which was placed in a shopping cart, azcentral.com reported. >> Read more trending news A passerby discovered the baby and alerted the Food City store manager, police said.  The newborn was taken to the hospital and appears to be in good health, authorities said. A fire station is located across the street from the grocery store where the baby was abandoned, and under Arizona's safe haven law, children can be dropped off at safe havens like fire stations without fear of prosecution, azcentral.com reported.
  • REAL ID deadline pushed back again
    REAL ID deadline pushed back again
    The 2005 federal law requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and will be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States. The state's latest extension for the REAL ID Act expired Tuesday, but the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says the state received the grace period as the Department of Homeland Security reviews the state's application for another extension. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says the state has received a grace period until July 10. Some groups say the ID cards are government overreach.  Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation this spring that brings Oklahoma into compliance with the federal law, but it will take time for the new licenses to be implemented.
  • Southwest Airlines offers limited-time $100 round-trip fares
    Southwest Airlines offers limited-time $100 round-trip fares
    For a limited time, Southwest Airlines is offering some of its lowest fares during one of its biggest annual sales.  According to USA Today, the sale is one of two big limited-time sales offered by the airline each year.   >> Read more trending news  Dozens of the carrier’s shortest routes are available for $49 each way. Other non-stop one-way fares are offered for $79, $99 and $129 for longer flights. The prices of flights are loosely tied to distance, according to USA Today. >> Related: American Airlines to decrease legroom for passengers Discounted flights can be purchased for travel between Aug. 22 and Dec. 13 every day except Fridays and Sundays. Some days surrounding Labor Day and Thanksgiving holidays are not included. Some international flights (Cuba, Aruba, Belize, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Bahamas) are also being offered at extreme discounts.  The sale ends Thursday, June 8 at 11:59 p.m. local time in the city of the departing flight.  See more at Southwest.com. >> Related: Delta will pay passengers up to $10K to give up seats
  • OU football coach Bob Stoops announces retirement
    OU football coach Bob Stoops announces retirement
    After 18 years at the helm, University of Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops announced his retirement Wednesday. Stoops was hired by the Sooners after they had a disastrous run of five consecutive losing seasons. In his first season, the 1998 campaign, Stoops managed to stem the tide with seven wins and five losses. By 2000, he had steered the Sooners to a national title. He led them to three more title games, but another championship eluded him. His overall record with the team was 190-48. Sources in Norman, home to the OU campus, indicate offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will take over the helm.
