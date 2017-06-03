Bill Maher uses racial epithet during HBO show

Late-night show host Bill Maher drew immediate criticism Friday night for using a racial epithet during an interview with U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, the New York Times reported.

On his “Real Time” program on HBO, Maher and Sasse were discussing the boundaries between adolescents and maturity and how California adults still dressed up for Halloween. Sasse commented that adults did not do that in his state, and Maher said “I’ve got to get to Nebraska more.”

“You’re welcome,” Sasse said. “We’d love to have you work in the fields with us.”

“Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n-----.” Maher said. “No, it’s a joke.”

Some audience members were heard to groan while others clapped, the Times reported. The epithet was not bleeped out when the episode was rebroadcast at midnight.

On social media, Mr. Maher’s remarks were criticized by viewers across the political spectrum.

DeRay Mckesson, activist for the Black Lives Matter movement, wrote on his Twitter account: “But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable.”

Jack Posobiec, an alt-right activist and commentator, wrote on Twitter, “Racist Bill Maher must be fired and @BenSasse must be held accountable for his endorsement of the n-word.”

Other tweets took Sasse to task for not immediately taking issue with Maher’s comment, the Times reported.

A press representative for HBO on Friday night referred questions to Maher’s personal publicists, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the Times reported.