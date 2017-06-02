Listen Live
Celebrity News
Ariana Grande visits Manchester bombing victims in hospital
Close

Ariana Grande visits Manchester bombing victims in hospital

Ariana Grande visits Manchester bombing victims in hospital
Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Recording artist Ariana Grande visited Manchester bombing victims in the hospital ahead of her benefit concert. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande visits Manchester bombing victims in hospital

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

MANCHESTER, England -  Days before her star-studded benefit concert, pop singer Ariana Grande returned to Manchester, England, to visit with fans and victims of the bombing near Manchester Arena on May 22 that left 22 people dead and injured more than 100 others.

>> Read more trending news

E News reported that Grande posted a photo on Instagram of her posing with Jaden Farrell-Mann, 10, who was in a hospital bed at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital ward.

Grande captioned her post with a heart.

💛

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

The Telegraph reported that Grande also visited and took photos with dozens of other patients at the hospital including, Evie Mills, 14, who was visited by the Queen May 25.

Related: Photos: Queen Elizabeth visits Manchester attack victims at children's hospital

The One Love Manchester benefit was announced by Grande on May 26. Since then, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay and others have been confirmed as performers. Grande will headline the event at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground.

Related: Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and others join Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert

Billboard reported that millions are expected to watch the concert as it airs Sunday on BBC in England, ABC in the U.S. and across multiple digital platforms in 40 countries. There were 45,000 tickets sold to the event, which sold out in six minutes.

Another 14,200 tickets are on hold for fans who attended the Manchester Arena concert in May, but Ticketmaster said in a statement it is trying to sort through false applications for those tickets and “ensure that tickets go to the actual fans and not the opportunists or touts who have also been applying for free tickets.”

Ticketmaster said 12,000 of the 14,200 tickets on hold have been verified and processed.

Related

Man Arrested In Connection With Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert

Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and others join Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert

Father writes open letter to Ariana Grande after Manchester explosion
