A&E cancels KKK series
Close

A member of the Fraternal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. A&E has revised the title of it's documentary series that profiles some members of the KKK (not pictured), as well as some lookingto leave the Klan.(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By: Jennifer Brett The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

The A&E television network says it is canceling the airing of an eight-part documentary called about the Ku Klux Klan after learning some of the participants had been paid.

A&E had planned to air “Generation KKK,” on Jan. 10. The special was to depict activists trying to help members of the white supremacist group from around the South escape the organization.

Amid criticism and talk of a boycott, the network recast the series as “Escaping the KKK,” however, now the whole thing’s off, after it turned out some of the people featured on the show received payment.

"A&E learned (Friday) night from the third-party producers who made the documentary that cash payments -- which we understand to be nominal -- were made in the field to some participants in order to facilitate access," according to a statement from the television network Saturday. "While we stand behind the intent of the series and the seriousness of the content, these payments are a direct violation of A&E's policies and practices for a documentary. We had previously provided assurances to the public and to our core partners, including the Anti-Defamation League and Color of Change, that no payment was made to hate group members, and we believed that to be the case at the time. We have now decided not to move forward with airing this project."

Here's A&E’s full statement.

 

