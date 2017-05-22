Listen Live
AP Source says Michael Flynn to decline Senate Intel committee subpoena, invoke 5th Amendment later today

Entertainment
Billy Bush opens up about Trump 'Access Hollywood' tape
Billy Bush opens up about Trump 'Access Hollywood' tape

Billy Bush Suspended After Crude Comments

Billy Bush opens up about Trump 'Access Hollywood' tape

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

It's been almost seven months, and Billy Bush is ready to talk.

Bush opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the infamous "locker room talk" tape involving President Donald Trump that resulted in Bush losing his job at NBC. In the column, he said that he's seen the tape only three times, once just before it was leaked and twice ahead of the interview with THR.

He admitted that seeing the tape left him feeling "totally and completely gutted."

"Looking back upon what was said on that bus, I wish I had changed the topic," he said. "(Trump) liked TV and competition. I could've said, 'Can you believe the ratings on whatever?' But I didn't have the strength of character to do it."

Bush also claimed that "plenty of people" knew about the tapes at NBC.

"I was kind of bopping along, and I don't know if it was God or what that said, 'OK, you've developed. You're a pretty good guy. Let's see how you handle this.' And ka-boom!" he said. "It all comes apart."

Despite being fired, Bush said he remains in contact with "Today" show co-hosts Matt Lauer and Hoda Kotb. As for his plans for the future, Bush said he is still hoping to get back into TV.

He has been pitching a new series to focus on pop culture, sports and celebrity interviews and said he hopes to show fans his softer, more empathetic side.

Billy Bush opens up about Trump 'Access Hollywood' tape

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo, Billy Bush arrives at the Operation Smile's 2014 Smile Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bush, who was fired after an old video emerged of him engaging in offensive sex talk with then âApprenticeâ host Donald Trump, says heâs a better man now and ready to get back into television. In an interview posted Sunday, May 21, 2017, Bush told The Hollywood Reporter the past seven months have âbeen a roller coasterâ beginning with saying sorry to his three daughters. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Billy Bush

Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo, Billy Bush arrives at the Operation Smile's 2014 Smile Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bush, who was fired after an old video emerged of him engaging in offensive sex talk with then âApprenticeâ host Donald Trump, says heâs a better man now and ready to get back into television. In an interview posted Sunday, May 21, 2017, Bush told The Hollywood Reporter the past seven months have âbeen a roller coasterâ beginning with saying sorry to his three daughters. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
  Witness: White officer shot black man
    Witness: White officer shot black man
    Witness testimony is able to clear charges against a white police officer who shot a black man to death during a pursuit.   Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk says without Stefanie Fry's account of the February shooting the case may have been more difficult to decide.   Prosecutors leaned heavily on Fry's recollections when they decided not to charge Nashville Officer Josh Lippert for killing 31-year-old Jocques Clemmons after a traffic stop at a public housing development.   Clemmons' family and the NAACP are outraged. The family's attorney, Michael Hoskins, contends Fry, who police say is white, fabricated her account. They say Clemmons didn't have a gun on him.   Federal authorities are reviewing the case.
  Fake Uber driver accused of assaulting teenage girl
    Fake Uber driver accused of assaulting teenage girl
    Kidnapping and sexual assault charges are filed against a man posing as an Uber driver.   Prosecutors allege 36-year-old Francis Scott, of Woonsocket, sexually assaulted four female victims between November 2015 and February 2017.   Providence police say the most recent assault occurred Feb. 14 after the teenage victim was dropped off at a school she attends.   Police say the victim encountered Scott outside a convenience store. We're told he identified himself as an Uber driver and offered a free ride. Authorities say Scott didn't own the car.   A grand jury on Friday indicted Scott on charges of kidnapping, second-degree sexual assault and other offenses.   It's unclear whether Scott has been assigned a public defender. Court records don't list an attorney for him.
  With the President on the road, what's next for the Trump agenda in Congress
    With the President on the road, what’s next for the Trump agenda in Congress
    Even as President Donald Trump is on an extended foreign trip, there will be a lot of domestic news developing this week as his budget for 2018 is released, though action on the Trump spending plan and a number of other major agenda items is still uncertain on Capitol Hill. Here is where we are on major issues in the Congress, as lawmakers get ready to leave Washington later this week for a ten day break, anchored by Memorial Day: 1. Health care overhaul legislation. In terms of major legislation, this is the brightest spot for the agenda of the Trump White House and GOP leaders. The House passed its version of health care on May 4, and now that political hot potato is in the hands of Senators. There have been frequent meetings involving Republicans, and even some bipartisan negotiations as well, but no indications as yet of an emerging deal. Remember – all other major legislation is waiting on health care in the Congress, because of the unique parliamentary situation involving this bill. The longer it takes for the GOP to forge a deal, the longer everything else stays on hold. Oh, and did I mention the possibility that the House might have to vote on the health care bill again? We'll save that for later this week. Senator Orrin Hatch's succinct summary of the various health negotiations in the Senate: 'there's a lot of infighting going on.' — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) May 17, 2017 2. Waiting for the details of tax reform. Republicans held their first hearing on tax reform last week in the House, and will have another hearing this coming week in the Senate. But apart from that, there is no timeline on when lawmakers will come forward with the details of a bill. The White House only issued a one page summary with some bullet points on what the President wants to in terms of tax changes – as that rundown left dozens of issues unaddressed. Tax lobbyists are gearing up to do a lot of work in the months ahead. Speaker Paul Ryan said this past week he still hopes to get tax reform done by the end of the year. It will not be easy. BREAKING: Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, says they want to do Tax Reform in the calendar year of 2017. But after ACA is repealed. #MAGA — RepublicanWarren (@RepLiamWarren) May 18, 2017 3. Trump budget coming out on Tuesday. After sending Congress what is known as the "skinny budget," President Trump's administration will now fill in the details of his spending plans for 2018, and there will be a lot of headlines about reductions in entitlements like Medicaid. With the Trump White House ready to cut all sorts of discretionary programs as well, these details will spur all sorts of press stories and lawmaker statements about what should not be cut and more. Remember, the Congress doesn't have to do anything with this budget document, but it is still is a good indicator of what the President would like to see done in terms of spending at the federal level. Whether it goes anywhere in Congress is another issue entirely. 'The national debt and deficit is ridiculous!' *Trump proposes spending cuts* 'Budget cuts are ridiculous!' Well, choose one. — Former Republican (@FmrRepub) May 21, 2017 4. Don't hold your breath on a balanced budget. As I reported earlier this month, the Trump budget details to be released this week are not expected to bring about a balanced budget for ten years – after President Trump has left office. That is a standard GOP plan from Congress. The last time the feds balanced the budget was at the end of President Bill Clinton's time in office. The budget deficit is estimated to be around $500 billion this year. Looking for a balanced budget? You might have to hold your breath for 10 years https://t.co/Paw6Y50ufc — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 14, 2017 5. Congress behind on spending bills – again. Lawmakers have only just started holding some hearings on the 2018 budget – those will accelerate with the release of the Trump budget details this week. But the bottom line is that the Congress has almost no chance of finishing its budget work on time – by September 30 – as there will almost certainly be the need for a temporary stop gap budget later this year, with the threat of a government shutdown thrown in for good measure. I'm old enough to remember the days when Congress had real debates and real votes on the House and Senate floors about spending during the months of June and July. That doesn't happen much anymore. Just 4 times in 40 years that Congress finished its budget work on time (by October 1): 1996, 1994, 1988 & 1976 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 22, 2016 6. The Congressional schedule. Congress will work next week, and then take a ten day break from Washington, wrapping around Memorial Day. From there, lawmakers are scheduled to be in session for four weeks in June, and three weeks in July, followed by a five week break until after Labor Day. If you hear a member of Congress tell you that they didn't have enough time to tackle certain issues, you can lob something at the TV screen, because that's not true.
  Rare weekend session yields no results
    Rare weekend session yields no results
    It has been a long weekend for Oklahoma legislatures.   However, a rare weekend session doesn't seem to be helping them find ways to close a nearly $880 million budget hole. KRMG's told one sticking point during negotiations was a proposal by Democrats.  They want to increase the gross production tax on oil and natural gas wells. The oil and natural gas industry and some Republican leaders don't like that plan.  They state too much of a tax increase could prompt companies to drill in other states. For reference, lawmakers must pass revenue-raising measures by Sunday.  If not, a special session needs to be called to complete work on the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
  Warren Theatre in Broken Arrow gets new owner
    Warren Theatre in Broken Arrow gets new owner
    The Broken Arrow Warren Theatre is getting sold. Owner Bill Warren announced the chain's other six locations will also be sold to Regal Entertainment Group.  There is another Warren Theatre in Oklahoma, located in Moore.   For reference, Promenade Palace 12 in Tulsa is also owned by Regal Entertainment. So far, details regarding the sale have not been released.  KRMG will update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.  
