Ana Wintour doesn’t want Donald Trump at the Met Gala

Vogue editor Ana Wintour got candid about President Donald Trump during a late-night talk show appearance Wednesday.

Wintour played a game called “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” in which she and Corden could answer challenging questions or eat strange or unfamiliar food.

Some food options included pickled pigs feet, a bacon cheeseburger in a donut, bacon-wrapped pizza and a thousand-year-old egg.

CNN reported that Wintour was asked what celeb she would never invite back to her famous Met Gala.

Rather than avoid answering the question by eating pickled pigs feet, she responded, “Donald Trump.”

Corden and the audience erupted with applause, Vanity Fair reported.

Other questions asked Wintour to rank designers Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren and Marc Jacobs from best to worst, but she decided to take a bite of bacon-wrapped pizza. She also responded to rumors that she once dated Bob Marley.

Watch the full video of the segment below. Wintour’s response to the Met Gala question can be seen at the 5:21 mark