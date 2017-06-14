Listen Live
Entertainment
After Donald Trump blocked Stephen King on Twitter, J.K. Rowling came to the rescue
After Donald Trump blocked Stephen King on Twitter, J.K. Rowling came to the rescue

President Trump And Twitter

After Donald Trump blocked Stephen King on Twitter, J.K. Rowling came to the rescue

By: Elizabeth Vale, Rare.us

After President Donald Trump reportedly blocked best-selling author Stephen King from reading his tweets on Twitter, “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling came to her fellow author’s rescue.

>> Read more trending news

On Tuesday, King said in a tweet that he had been blocked by the United States’ 45th president, writing, “Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself.”

While some Twitter users were quick to congratulate King or share their own blocking stories, Rowling took sympathy on the “It” author and offered to help him out.

“I still have access. I’ll DM them to you,” she quickly replied.

King replied, "Thanks. Maybe it's a hoax. I'm good either way. I'll always have Pence, hahahaha."

Recently, Trump has been blocking people who disagree with him on Twitter, including a veterans group that has opposed to his travel ban, but according to lawyers for two of those blocked Twitter users, his blocks may be unconstitutional.

In a letter sent to Trump last week, lawyers from The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University argued that blocking dissenters on Twitter is against the First Amendment.

“This Twitter account operates as a 'designated public forum' for First Amendment purposes, and accordingly the viewpoint-based blocking of our clients is unconstitutional,” the letter reads, according to The New York Times. “We ask you to unblock them and any others who have been blocked for similar reasons.”

The letter implied that if Trump did not unblock their clients, a lawsuit would soon follow.

FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, author Stephen King speaks at Book Expo America in New York. King says his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked by Americaâs head of state on Twitter. The author of âFirestarterâ and âItâ tweeted on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, that Trump has blocked him on the social media website. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Stephen King

Photo Credit: Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, author Stephen King speaks at Book Expo America in New York. King says his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked by Americaâs head of state on Twitter. The author of âFirestarterâ and âItâ tweeted on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, that Trump has blocked him on the social media website. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
