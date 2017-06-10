LOS ANGELES - Adam West, best known as “Batman” on the iconic 1960s television show, has died, Variety is reporting.
He was 88. The cause of death was leukemia, West’s representative told Variety.
West died Friday night surrounded by his family, his representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
West found it difficult to find other roles after the “Batman” series ended, but more recently he had a role on “Family Guy.”
West attended comic conventions and enjoyed connecting with fans.
