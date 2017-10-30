Dashcam footage shows deputy hitting deer at 114 mph

Dashcam shows the moment a medium-sized doe panics and sprints in front of a sheriff's deputy responding to a call with lights and sirens on.

The unnamed deputy was responding to a call about a man with a gun at a restaurant just before 6:30 a.m., the Isanti County News reports.

He was traveling at 114 mph just north of Cambridge when the deer jumped in front of his cruiser. Miraculously, the deputy kept control of his vehicle even though the hood flew up and smashed into his windshield.

All airbags deployed and the cruiser was totaled — the fourth to be totaled this year. Three of the four police cars totaled in 2017 are due to deer strikes, said Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk.

"(The incident) shows how important it is to not to swerve when an animal strike is going to occur. If the deputy swerved, he would have rolled and been injured or worse,” Caulk said.

The deputy walked away with minor injuries. The deer was killed.