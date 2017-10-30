Listen Live
National
Reports: Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, surrenders to FBI
Special Counsel Robert Mueller Files First Charges

Special Counsel Robert Mueller Files First Charges

Reports: Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, surrenders to FBI

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. -  A federal grand jury approved the first charges filed by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to multiple sources, including CNN and Reuters.

  • LIVE UPDATES: Latest developments in Mueller investigation
    Just over five months after former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 elections, the first concrete legal actions on that investigation began to play out in Washington, D.C. on Monday morning, with a focus on former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, and of his top associates. Here is the latest on today’s developments: 8:45 am – Both Manafort and one of his former associates, Rick Gates, have reportedly now arrived at the federal courthouse, which is located just a few blocks down the hill from the U.S. Capitol. Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK'd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017 8:00 am – The day began with television cameras and reporters staking out various places in the Washington, D.C. area, as former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort was driven to the federal courthouse in the nation’s capital. PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort leaves his home before surrendering to the FBI. pic.twitter.com/mNxpA4NMmc — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) October 30, 2017 JUST IN: CBS News captures Paul Manafort leaving his Alexandria, VA apartment, shielding his face from cameras. pic.twitter.com/c22aOmhOmC — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) October 30, 2017 7:37 am – With news reports indicating that something was going to happen today about the Mueller investigation, President Trump was again tweeting about a possible investigation into Hillary Clinton and Democrats, concerning efforts to gather opposition research on him during the 2016 campaign. Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK'd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017
  • Reports: Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, surrenders to FBI
    Reports: Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, surrenders to FBI
    A federal grand jury approved the first charges filed by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to multiple sources, including CNN and Reuters. >> Read more trending news
  • Oklahoma’s ‘Polar Express’ pulls the plug
    Oklahoma’s ‘Polar Express’ pulls the plug
    The “Polar Express” train ride, based in Bristow for two years then in Stillwater last holiday season, will not run in 2017. The company which operated the ride last year, Watco Companies, says it will not host the ride this year. “Due to corporate refocusing on core freight business activities, Watco Companies, owner of the Stillwater Central Railroad, has decided to no longer offer THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride at Stillwater, OK,” according to a statement on the Eastern Flyer Polar Express webpage. The attraction has operated in several cities over the years, and is based on the popular 2004 animated film of the same name, starring Tom Hanks. For those with their hearts set on riding to rails to see Santa, there is apparently still a Polar Express train running in Branson, Missouri this year. The next closest location is Palestine, Texas, south of Dallas. It’s estimated that 30-40,000 tickets were sold each year for the Polar Express trains in Oklahoma.
  9 months in, tax reform is Trump's main hope for a big 2017 win in Congress
    9 months in, tax reform is Trump’s main hope for a big 2017 win in Congress
  • Puerto Rico Governor calls for cancellation of Whitefish Energy power restoration deal
    Puerto Rico Governor calls for cancellation of Whitefish Energy power restoration deal
    After days of questions about the awarding of a $300 million, no bid contract to a small firm from Montana to restore power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, the Governor of Puerto Rico on Sunday said it was time to cancel the contract between Whitefish Energy and the Puerto Rican electrical authority. “There can be no distraction that alters the commitment to restore the electrical system as quickly as possible,” Gov. Ricardo Rossello said on Sunday morning, as he moved to ask for mutual aid from the U.S. mainland to fix his island’s decimated power grid. “I have given instructions to immediately coordinate with the states of Florida and New York,” to bring in power crews to help restore electricity to the island,” the Governor added. The latest updates from the Puerto Rican government show that almost 70 percent of the island remains without power; the storm made landfall on the island on September 20. No puede haber distracción alguna que altere el compromiso de levantar el sistema eléctrico lo más rápido posible. pic.twitter.com/dS2wo32bAH — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) October 29, 2017 The move came as the Congress has already been asking questions about the deal – more than interested by the fact that Whitefish Energy had only two full-time employees at the time that Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico in September. Last week, the White House, the Interior Department, and FEMA all denied playing any role in the selection of the company, which is located in the same home town in Montana as Interior Secretary of Ryan Zinke. “The federal government as I said has nothing to do with this contract or the process,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “This was something solely determined by the Puerto Rican government.” Questions have been raised not only about the selection of the firm, but also details of the Whitefish Energy contract, which say that no oversight is allowed by federal officials or the government of Puerto Rico. He impartido instrucciones para que de inmediato se coordine con los estados de Florida y Nueva York para reforzar brigadas @AEEONLINE pic.twitter.com/bxLgrU4uMC — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) October 29, 2017
