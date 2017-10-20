Pittsburgh police arrested a woman Thursday after a parent teacher conference.

Suspect Daishonta Marie Williams, 29, allegedly waited for Pittsburgh King elementary school teacher Janice Davis Watkins after school Wednesday. Williams is accused of following Watkins in her car, throwing a brick at her car at a red light, dragging her out of the vehicle and assaulting her.

Williams is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and stalking.

Police are trying to identify a man who was with Williams at the time of the alleged attack.

