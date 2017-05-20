Nathan's, Curtis hot dogs recalled for possible metal contamination

A large recall of hot dogs has been issued by John Morrell and Co. due to complaints of metal contamination.

Approximately 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products sold under the Nathan's and Curtis brands are included in the recall, according to the United States Department of Agriculture news release.

>> Read more trending news



Three complaints have been received about metal pieces found in the hot dog products, according to the USDA.

The recalled items include:

14-ounce packages of “Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks,” with a use by date of Aug. 19, 2017.

16-ounce packages of “Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks,” with a use by date of June 15, 2017.

The recalled items have an establishment number “EST. 296” on the side of the package.

The products involved in the recall were shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to the USDA.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1-877-933-4625.