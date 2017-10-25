McDonald’s dollar menu replacement is coming to restaurants in 2018

After upsetting a number of consumers with the end of its dollar menu in 2014, McDonald’s is offering a value-priced replacement next year.

Bloomberg reported that McDonald’s announced on Tuesday that it will have a new line up of $1, $2 and $3 items on a value menu in 2018.

“We know that customers motivated primarily by value and deals come more often and spend more,” McDonald’s Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook said in a call with analysts, according to Fox Business.

“We weren’t as competitive as we needed to be on value,” McDonald’s USA President Chris Kempczinski said.

Money Magazine reported that the restaurants old dollar menu wasn’t popular with franchise owners, who said it affected profit margins. The new menu appears to be a happy medium.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Getty Images McDonald's is bringing back menu items for a dollar next year.