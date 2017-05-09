Lawsuit: Mortuary work caused man to become ill

A man in Texas is suing the mortuary where he once was employed, saying the work made him physically and mentally ill.

Jeremy Hoes has sued Accu Care Mortuary Services for unpaid wages and compensatory and punitive damages, according to the lawsuit documents obtained by WFAA. He is seeking between $100,000 and $1 million in relief, according to the lawsuit.

Hoes was employed at the mortuary for approximately three years, according to lawsuit documents. Hoes claims that he suffered chronic asthma after performing duties on a man who committed suicide by inhaling paint fumes. Hoes claims that no protective gear was provided by the mortuary.

Hoes claims he suffered post-traumatic stress after tending to a mother and three-month-old child who were both decapitated.

Accu Care is accused of not paying for Hoes’ medical expenses, and firing him when he threatened to file for worker's compensation, the lawsuit states.