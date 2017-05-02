These US cities are the best for job seekers

If you’re looking for work, starting a business or even retiring, Florida and California may be the best states to do so.

South Florida cities ranked in the top 10 for best places in which to be looking for a job, according to a blog post published by career site Indeed.

Miami ranked first, followed by Orlando in the second spot. Jacksonville also made the top 10.

Here’s the complete list of the top 10 cities for job seekers, compiled by Indeed:

1. Miami, Florida

2. Orlando, Florida

3. Raleigh, North Carolina

4. Austin, Texas

5. Sacramento, California

6. San Jose, California

7. Jacksonville, Florida

8. San Diego, California

9. Houston, Texas

10. Memphis, Tennessee

Atlanta (No. 14), Seattle (No. 17) and Charlotte, North Carolina, (No. 19) also cracked the top 20.

The survey assessed key wants, such as average salary in comparison to cost of living, job security, career advancement opportunities, work-life balance and the status of the labor market.

“In today’s America, economic opportunity is migrating from the northeast and midwest to Florida, California, and Texas,” said Paul D’Arcy, senior vice president at Indeed. “For job seekers looking for opportunity, good pay, job security, and work-life balance, the most attractive cities are in the warm, sunny, and fast-growing cities of the south and southwest.”

In an unrelated survey, a bunch of South Florida cities -- led by Port St. Lucie, in 14th place -- rated highly as well in a survey of best cities to start a business.

WalletHub.com said its report employed 18 key metrics, ranging from five-year business-survival rate to office-space affordability.

What if you’re not looking for a job or to start a business? What if you’re looking to retire?

Florida stands at the 17th best state in America to call it a career. Bankrate.com’s survey gave the state high marks for the prevalence of other retirees, overall senior citizen well-being and weather. But Florida got penalized badly on crime and also did poorly in quality of health care.

Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.

