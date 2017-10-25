Arkansas sends 'breakup letter' to Amazon: 'It's not you. It's us.'

SEATTLE - A small airplane towing a banner with a message basically saying, “No thanks” to Amazon Monday morning.
The banner read, “Hey Amazon. It’s not you. It’s us.” The url lovelittlerock.org was listed on the bottom of the banner.
But what does that mean?
Amazon kicked off its hunt for a second headquarters in September, promising to bring 50,000 new jobs and spend up to $5 billion in whatever location it chooses. Proposals from cities, states and regions were due last week to land.
Little Rock, Arkansas, was one of the cities that put its hat in the ring, but on Thursday, city leaders in the state made it known that they were no longer interested in Amazon’s HQ2 by taking out a full-page ad in The Washington Post.
The ad, which reads like a breakup letter, was headlined, “Hey Amazon, we need to talk.” (See full text of the ad at the bottom of the story.)
It started out saying that there were a lot of things that would make Little Rock and Amazon great together, but then the hammer came down.
“But when we really started thinking about what our future would look like, we realized it would probably never work out between us,” the ad read in part.
According to Fortune.com, Little Rock never had much of a chance. Amazon’s list of requirements included that there be on-site mass transit, a less-than-45-minute drive from an international airport and up to 8 million square feet of office space for expansion.
When the city recognized it might not be a good fit, it used its good-natured "dumping" of Amazon as a way to launch a new branding campaign, “Love, Little Rock,” as a vehicle to point out what the city could offer to other firms that might want to set up there, Fortune said.
The breakup letter to Amazon was the launching of that campaign. Perhaps they just wanted to break up in a slightly more personal way.
The text of the full page ad in the Washington Post follows:
KIRO 7 reached out to the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce about the banner seen over the city Monday, and officials confirmed the banner was funded by the Little Rock Regional Chamber.
